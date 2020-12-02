'Uphill task' – PNP councillor says party's chances of winning local gov't election bleak

A councillor in Angela Brown Burke’s St Andrew South West constituency says the upcoming local government election will be an uphill task for the People’s National Party.

Audrey Smith Facey told The Gleaner that the election could be salvaged, however, if the party pulls together.

“I am hoping and praying that at the end of the day, we can reflect – each individual – then we go forward by sitting together and coming up with all of the best strategies that can move the party,” Smith Facey, the Payne Land division councillor, said.

Smith Facey and Brown Burke were on opposing sides in the recent presidential election. Brown Burke supported Golding, the winning candidate.

Smith Facey also supported Raymond Pryce over Golding’s preference, Dayton Campbell, in Sunday’s race for general secretary for the party. Campbell won by nine votes.

Smith Facey is not the only party member that believes the PNP may be clobbered in the upcoming election.

PNP vice-president Damion Crawford, in a leaked voice note, also suggested that the party will get “lick” in the local government election.

Government and Opposition senators have approved amendments to temporarily modify the Representation of the People Act to allow the local government election to be pushed back to a date no later than February 27, 2022.

Golding recently told a group of St Catherine councillors that the party was about to enter a phase of preparation for the local government election.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

