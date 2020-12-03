$12M drug bust in St Elizabeth

The narcotics police have charged five men in relation to a drug seizure off the coast of Alligator Pond, St. Elizabeth on Monday, November 23.

All five have been charged with offences of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja and use of conveyance to transport ganja.

Charged are:

- Twenty-eight-year-old Loshene Sibbles, a construction worker of Newton district, St Elizabeth

- Twenty-three-year-old George Shakespeare, a farmer of Cattaboo district, St Elizabeth

- Forty-six--year-old Henry Salmon, a farmer of Haughton district, St Elizabeth

- Sixty-three-year-old James Singh, a fisherman of New Green district, Manchester

- Forty-five-year-old Erron Blake, a fisherman of Braes River district, also in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a vessel off the coast of Alligator Pond with the five men aboard.

The vessel was searched and 57 bags containing compressed ganja weighing approximately 3,008 pounds were seized. The contraband and the men were handed over to the Narcotics police, who commenced investigations.

The drugs have an estimated street value of over $12M.

The men are scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Friday, December 04.

