14-year-old shot dead in Manchester

Detectives assigned to the Manchester police division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a teen and the injury of another in Brockery district, Christiana, Manchester, on Wednesday, December 2.

Dead is 14-year-old Ricardo Richards otherwise called ‘Dashawn Ashley’, of Dupont Avenue, Kingston 20.

Reports are that about 8:20 p.m., Richards was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord motor car, while the other teenager was sitting on the bonnet of the car; when they were pounced upon by gunmen traveling in a Toyota Axio motor car.

The men opened fire, hitting them several times.

The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where Richards was pronounced dead and the other boy admitted in serious but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

