47 new cases, one additional COVID-19 death

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 259.

The deceased is a 67-year-old male from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, there were 47 new cases with ages ranging from 3 days to 83 years, pushing the total to 10,911 with 3,888 being active.

Of the new cases, 22 are males and 25 are females.

In the meantime, there were 114 more recoveries, increasing the total to 6,614.

Some 73 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill and ten critically ill.

