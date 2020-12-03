Controversial Crawford in shadow Cabinet as Golding names allies and critics

Opposition Leader Mark Golding sought to show he held no grudges by appointing controversial People's National Party Vice-President Damion Crawford to his 19-person shadow Cabinet, with Julian Robinson emerging as the biggest surprise with the finance, planning and public service portfolio.

Crawford, who will speak on culture and entertainment issues, caused a stir last weekend after he was heard in a leaked voice note criticising high-ranking members of the party, including Golding.

The outburst was made in the lead-up to the November 7 internal presidential election in which Golding defeated Lisa Hanna.

Golding, who will have defence within his purview, named his council of spokespersons at midnight, hours after revealing that long-time ally Peter Bunting would assume the eighth and final Senate seat for the Opposition.

Bunting will be the point man on national security, replacing former party chairman Fitz Jackson. He will also lead opposition business in the Senate.

Long-time Senator Lambert Brown will use his experience in the trade union movement to assist Robinson in public service matters.

Among the fresh faces are newly minted senator Janice Allen, who will shadow tourism, and Gabriela Morris, the youngest ever member of the Upper House, covering the youth and sports portfolio.

First-time Member of Parliament Lothan Cousins will oversee water and agriculture, while another freshman, Hugh Graham, has been charged with shadowing commerce, science and technology.

There are several familiar faces in the new shadow Cabinet.

Among them are Hanna, foreign affairs and foreign trade; G. Anthony Hylton, industry, investment and global logistics; Angela Brown Burke, education and training; Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, justice and gender affairs; and Morais Guy, health and wellness.

The shadow Cabinet is rounded out by Mikael Phillips, housing, transport and works; Denise Daley, local government and community development; Senator Sophia Fraser-Binns, land, environment and climate change; Phillip Paulwell, mining and energy; and Senator Dr Floyd Morris, labour, social security and special abilities.

Hylton will be leader of opposition business in the House of Representatives with Angela Brown Burke as his deputy.

Scott-Mottley will be Bunting's deputy in the Senate.

