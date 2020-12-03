Thu | Dec 3, 2020

Corporate Hands | Always donates pads to students

Published:Thursday | December 3, 2020 | 12:08 AM
From left: Shelly-Ann Weeks, Her Flow; Yahsen Smallwood, school nurse; and Ingrid Smith, Always brand manager, are seen during the handover of Always pads at Norman Manley High School.
Contributed
From left: Shelly-Ann Weeks, Her Flow; Yahsen Smallwood, school nurse; and Ingrid Smith, Always brand manager, are seen during the handover of Always pads at Norman Manley High School.