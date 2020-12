The Chinese community donated food, diapers and personal hygiene items valued at $1.5 million to assist the Mustard Seed Communities to care for the over 400 disabled and HIV/AIDS- infected children. Here, founder of Mustard Seed Communities Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon (centre) opens one of the boxes, while the donors looking on. They are (from left): Luchun Lin, Jiang Lin, Jenny Chen and Zhenhui Liang. The presentation was made at the Mustard Seed’s Mahoe Drive facility.