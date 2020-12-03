Irwin High educator is Mathematics Teacher of the Year

Mathematics Teacher at Irwin High School, Kelly Kellier-Anderson, has been announced as the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s Mathematics Teacher of the Year for 2020.

The announcement was made at an awards ceremony, held at the Ministry offices on Wednesday, December 2.

“I am humbled, honoured and at the very same time extremely excited to be given the title of 2020 Mathematics Teacher of the Year,” Kellier-Anderson said.

She continued: “I must say thank you to the people who have inspired and helped me through this journey… . As I accept this award, I must say that I will continue to make mathematics practical and accessible to our students for the rest of my instructional career.”

She said winning would not have been possible without the support of her family members and colleagues.

“If this award stands for anything, it stands for the united spirit at Irwin High, even though it has my name on it. The victory is good for us and in particular the Mathematics Department [of the school].”

She was awarded $100,000 by title sponsors Jamaica National Bank, a winning trophy and a tablet device.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, handed over the award to Kellier-Anderson.

“Thank you for your service. Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for your sacrifice. The foundation you are laying is not just discreet to teaching math, but it is a foundation on which we can build an edifice of sustainable national development. This is a good opportunity to recognise hard-working teachers, especially those who specialise in the teaching of mathematics. There is no dispute in the value of maths in our daily lives; almost in every aspect of our lives, on a day-to-day basis, math counts,” Morgan said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.