PHOTOS: Police arrest four suspects behind serial robberies in black taxi

The police have now arrested four men believed to be behind a series of abductions and armed robberies in a black taxi in the Corporate Area.

They were held this afternoon after a high-speed chase that ended off Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

The police say they seized one semi-automatic pistol with a magazine affixed and several 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Several cellular phones, one laptop, an undetermined sum of cash and other personal belongings were also recovered.

The police say the car, a black Toyota Isis, fits the description of one that has featured in several robberies in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas.

The Constant Spring police report that about 3:20 p.m., cops assigned to the St Andrew North Police Anti-Robbery Initiative team responded to a robbery in progress on Red Hills Road in the parish.

The team, which was supported by the Police Emergency Communication Centre with the use of CCTV footage intercepted the car with the alleged robbers aboard along Charlton Alley in the parish.

The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop; however, he reportedly sped off and crashed a short distance away.

The police say the men then got out of the vehicle and opened gunfire at them but were pursued and all four held.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have been robbed by the men to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421 or 876-924- 1435.

Persons who previously made reports are encouraged to revisit their local police stations.

