Stocks Round Up | 31 stocks advance, 37 decline and 10 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Thursday again losing ground, with an advance/decline ratio of 31/37.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,303.81 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 390,816.58

The JSE Main Market Index was down 1431.23 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 395,450.69, while the Junior Market Index advanced 1.31 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 2,505.66. The JSE USD Equities Index declined 3.39 points or 1.77 per cent to close at 187.81.

Overall market activity

78 stocks traded

31 advanced

37 declined

10 traded firm

Winners

Community & Workers CCU Def Shares, up 12.50 per cent to close at $1.80

Consolidated Bakeries, up 10.91 per cent to close at $ 1.22

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund SCC, up 9.27 per cent to close at $ 44.80

First Rock Capital, up 6.32 per cent to close at $12.95

Fontana, up 6.16 per cent to close at $5.34

Losers

ISP Finance, down 24.44 per cent to close at $17.00

Sterling Investments USD, down 14.29 per cent to close at US$ 0.02

JMMB Group 7.5%, down 13.10 per cent closing at $0.73

Sterling Investments, down 11.11 per cent closing at $ 3.20

JMMB Group 7.25%, down 6.25 per cent to close at $ 1.50

Market volume

10.335 million units valued at over $ 53.89million.

Volume leaders were; MailPac followed by Wigton and JMMB Group 7.50%

