Education Ministry extends application deadline for own your device programme

The Education Ministry has extended the application deadline for the own your tablet device incentive programme.

Parents and guardians may apply for the incentive at oyod.educate.gov.jm

Originally, the deadline was December 4.

However, the ministry says the application window will now close on December 31.

In the meantime, it says it will start to process the applications so far received so that successful applicants can get their vouchers to procure devices.

In a statement Friday, the ministry said it has also increased the annual income ceiling for applying parents and guardians from $300,000 to $500,000.

"The Ministry understands the issues that have resulted in the delay in the process and appreciates the nation’s patience and support as we continue to work towards the benefit of our children," said a spokesperson in the release.

The child’s Student Registration Number (SRN) is required for the own your device application process.

If parents cannot locate the student’s registration number, they may visit or contact the child’s school or the National Student Registration System (NSRS) Unit at the Education Ministry:

NSRS Unit - 876-612-5702, ext. 2418 to 2420 Email: nsrs@moey.gov.jm

Help Desk - 888-EDU-CATE (888-338-2283) OR 888-SCH-TIME (888-724-8463)

Email: educate@educate.gov.jm OR oyod@moey.gov.jm

Meanwhile, the ministry said applicants who are having issues with their Tax Registration Number should contact Tax Administration Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.