KW Bloom Box opens storefront

“Sorry, 2020. You’re on the Naughty List” is the festive card that greets you once you enter KW Bloom Box.

Living caught up with owner Kerry-Ann Aiken at the launch of her new storefront at the Pulse complex over the weekend. The beautiful entrepreneur beamed with great pride as she tended to walk-in customers and those picking up customised gift boxes, as she spoke about her the recent venture.

“[KW Bloom Box] has been open for about two years now, [I’ve been] working from home. But with COVID-19 putting a halt on events, which is my primary source of income, I started focusing on this business more. Every other day was ‘Where are you located?’ So I decided to give KW Bloom Box a home,” she shared.

She highlighted that because she added the gift box element to the business, she wanted persons to be able to pick up what they want from the shelves. “And, of course, with the floral arrangements, people can come and see what we have available, so that right there on spot, I can put together a floral arrangement for you,” she added.

Describing the behind the scenes as madness, Aiken is grateful for the progress that has been made thus far. Working from home presented its chaotic challenges. She was completely running out of space so that was a necessary push for her to get a store. Helping to make that dream possible was her husband Dominic Aiken, owner of Daiken Construction, who transformed the interior into the sophisticated reality you now see today.

So far, she carries floral arrangements, orchids, succulents and gorgeous plant pots of various sizes. Then on the other side of the store is where you may find the gift items: cards, candles of all scents, natural soaps, other skincare products, novelty items, journals, and so much more. These, she says, can either be placed in the gift box or purchased separately.

At the official store opening on Saturday, Aiken revealed that the day had been going well. “People bombarded us this morning at about five minutes to 10, before we opened and just stepped through the door. So it definitely started off with a bang. I’m hoping that people will continue to trickle through as the day goes by.” And trickle through they did! Attentive to the needs of her customers, Aiken offered advice for new plant parents and made recommendations for gift items. Everyone left with a bag or box in hand and a smile on their faces.

For more information, visit KW Bloom Box at Shop 51, Pulse Centre, 38A Trafalgar Road, Kingston 10, or follow @kwbloombox on Instagram.

krysta.anderson@gleanerjm.com