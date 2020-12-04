One more COVID death, 76 new cases

A 90-year-old male from St James is the latest person to have succumbed to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

In it's clinical summary management summary for Thursday, December 3, the ministry said his death brings to 260, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Jamaica.

One other death is under investigation.

COVID-19 infections rose by 76 new cases in the past day, increasing the total infections since March 10 to 10,987 of which 3,846 are deemed active.

Of the new cases, 41 are males and 35 are females.

In the meantime, there were 116 more recoveries, increasing the total to 6,730.

Some 76 persons are in hospital with 13 being moderately ill and ten critically ill.

