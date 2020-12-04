Stocks Round Up | 33 Stocks Advance, 37 Decline And 9 Trade Firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Friday on a winning note in heavy trading, with an advance/decline ratio of 33/37.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 795.17 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 391,611.75

The JSE Main Market Index was up 973.03 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 396,423.72, while the Junior Market Index declined 9.44 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 2,496.22 The JSE USD Equities Index advanced 0.94 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 188.75.

Overall market activity

79 stocks traded

33 advanced

37 declined

9 traded firm

Winners

Consolidated Bakeries, up 21.31 per cent to close at $ 1.48

Mayberry Investments, up 20.36 per cent to close at $6.74

Mayberry Jamaican Equities, up 13.87 per cent to close at $ 8.21

Salada, up 8.95 per cent to close at $28.98

Berger, up 8.65 per cent to close at $13.57

Losers

Sterling Investments, down 20.31 per cent closing at $ 2.55

Caribbean Assurance, down 8.47 per cent to close at $ 1.73

Medical Disposables, down 7.82 per cent to close at $4.01

Ciboney, down 6.67 per cent closing at $0.14

Dolphin Cove, down 6.17 per cent to close at $ 6.24

Market volume

29.8 million units valued at over $1.19 billion.

Volume leaders were; Barita followed by Trans Jamaican and Sterling Investments

