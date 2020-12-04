Westmoreland firefighters lauded

WESTERN BUREAU:

Five members of the Westmoreland division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, who have collectively given over 150 years of service in saving lives and properties in the western parish, are now the proud recipients of National Awards for Meritorious and Long Service.

On Monday, custos of Westmoreland, the Reverend Hartley Perrin, presented long service awards to firefighters, Sergeant Venise Walters Wainwright (32 years), Sergeant Verona Ferguson (23 years), Corporal Monica Taylor (32 years), and Corporal Neri Allen (32 years). District Officer Delroy Anderson, who was not present at the ceremony, was given a Meritorious Service Award for 33 years.

The awards were made under the National Honours and Awards Act, 1969. The awards should have been made at King’s House on National Heroes Day in October but because of the Disaster Risk Management Act health and safety protocols, which prohibit a gathering of over 15 persons, the ceremony was pre-recorded and broadcast.

In lauding the firefighters for their national recognition, Custos Perrin said their role in protecting lives and properties is a critical aspect of national life.

“Today, we salute your work as critical civil servants with these awards. You have carried out your duties without much fanfare and undue spotlight, even without the proper equipment at times,” Perrin told the awardees.

Service vehicles

Perrin further noted that firefighters are often forgotten, despite their distinctive uniform, until the sound of the sirens from their service vehicles warning us of an emergency to which they have been called. He said the nation should be mindful that they are constantly risking their lives in the service of their community and country.

“When we run from the fire, these men and women run into it to save lives and properties, including the lives of animals who are trapped into the fire,” remarked Perrin. “Every time I see the fire truck go down the road, I feel very nervous at the speed at which they are travelling as they respond to the needs of the citizens.”

According to the Westmoreland custos, firefighters are oftentimes left to bear the wrath of citizens whose relatives have fallen victims of fire as a result of the shortcomings of the fire brigade not having adequate equipment.

“You sometimes hear of charges being laid against them (firefighters) that they never get to the site of the fire in time, that the truck came with no water or that the hose which they have was not long enough. When these allegations are made, they are usually misplaced, as in some instances we have given them the proverbial basket to carry water,” continued Perrin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the level of recognition that your superiors, your colleagues, your parish, and indeed your country would have wanted to give you,” said Perrin. “We know that none of you have any grief or beef against the fact that you were not called to King’s House to receive these awards. What we are showing here today is our appreciation for the work that you have done.”