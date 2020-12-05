Bodies found in burnt-out house in Trelawny

Fire of unknown origin destroyed a two-bedroom board house and claimed the life of two persons in Wait-A-Bit, Trelawny, on Friday.

The police have so far released the identity of one of the victims.

He is Denvil Brown, a mechanic of Green Town district in the parish.

The other victim remains unidentified.

Reports are that residents saw fire coming from a section of the dwelling on Friday morning and summoned the fire department.

The firemen carried out cooling-down operations on their arrival.

A search of the house later led to the discovery of two charred remains.

The Wait-A-Bit police and investigators from the Trelawny fire department have commenced an investigation into the fire.

