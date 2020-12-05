Everton Silent wanted by Westmoreland police

The Westmoreland police have listed 28-year-old Everton Silent, otherwise called ‘Piranha’ and ‘Chucky’ of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar in the parish as wanted.

He is being asked to surrender to the police immediately.

Silent is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Oshane Anthony Pryce, otherwise called ‘Eclipse’, a mechanic.

The police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at (876) 955-2536, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The police also reminded citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.

