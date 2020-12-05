Firearm and ammunition seized in Kingston

A team of officers assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division say they have seized one Colt Super .38 auto with one magazine containing six rounds of ammunition during an operation on Blackwood Terrace, off Red Hills Road in Kingston on Friday, December 04.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 4:15 p.m., a team of officers were on operation in the area when a group of men ran upon seeing the lawmen.

During a search of the area, the ammunition was found.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

