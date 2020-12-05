Former Queen’s head girl receives scholarship - Keneisha Henry pursuing dream of becoming biochemist

After securing passes in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency examinations, Keneisha Henry hoped to pursue a degree in biochemistry at The University of the West Indies, but she lacked the annual $286,897 tuition fee.

Now, her dream of becoming a biochemist is becoming a reality. Henry is one of four national champions in the NCB Foundation 2020 Scholarship and Grants Programme, and has received $600,000 towards her tuition and school-related expenses.

Originally from the parish of St Thomas, the former head girl at The Queen’s School said her journey to success has been challenging, beginning with her family’s move to St Andrew in search of a better life.

“In the first few years, my father was the breadwinner. However, from Grade Five of primary school to Grade Nine of high school, things took a turn. My household began to experience great financial losses,” Henry recalls.

As a result, her parents began selling small cash crops that they got from St Thomas, along with bag juice, pastry, and pillows.

“My sister and I assisted with sales, but my parents never let that get in the way of our education,” Henry said.

Henry’s mother soon became the family’s breadwinner because of her father’s unemployment, but they struggled to stay afloat.

volatile community

It didn’t help matters that the family at the time was residing in the volatile community of Seaview Gardens.

“It was not uncommon for there to be spurts of violence which struck fear in the hearts of our community members and forced us to be ever so cautious about where we traversed and who we conversed with,” Henry recounted.

To cope, she threw herself into church and extracurricular activities at school. Over time, she also got involved in volunteerism. It was through this that her passion for advocacy and leadership was born. She became heavily involved with the school’s student council, and later held the position of region one secretary of the National Secondary Students’ Council, as well as, head girl for The Queen’s School.

The badminton and literature-loving Henry said preparing for her final school exams was also a struggle.

“My parents still could not afford my textbooks or extra classes, so I made great use of my rental books and whatever else I could borrow,” said Henry.

Always a lover of science, Henry explained that her career choice stems from Jamaica’s lack of in-depth research into medicinal plants. One of them is cannabis. She is also keen on becoming a philanthropist, to create opportunities for young Jamaicans who lack the resources to pursue their dreams. She is grateful for the scholarship, which now allows her to do the same.

“This is propelling me to put my best life forward, as it alleviates a burden that would have been insurmountable for us. I can pursue my degree and concentrate fully on accomplishing my scientific, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic dreams,” Henry said.

Twenty-eight scholars were chosen from the island’s 14 parishes to receive assistance to enter university this academic year. Four national champions were selected, each receiving $600,000 each while the remaining 21 received $300,000 each.

