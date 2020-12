Miss Jamaica UK 2020, Rebekah Smikle, was the special guest at the opening of Rudie’s Jerk Shack in Brixton Village, south London on Thursday, December 3, as the Caribbean eatery opened its doors for indoor dining after lockdown restrictions were lifted in the capital last week.

Rebekah, 24, was welcomed to Rudie’s by husband-and-wife owners Mark (right) and Michelle Miah (left).