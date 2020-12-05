One more COVID death, 76 new cases

Jamaica on Friday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 261.

The deceased is an 60-year-old male from a Kingston and St Andrew address.

Meanwhile, there were 76 new cases with ages ranging from 28 days to 85 years, pushing the total to 11,063 with 3,785 being active.

Of the new cases, 42 are males and 33 are females.

In the meantime, there were 136 more recoveries, increasing the total to 6,866.

Some 72 persons are in hospital with three being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.