David Salmon | Agriculture reform is needed NOW!

Earlier in the week, we heard some comprehensive arguments on a range of issues in the 11th sitting of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica. My presentation focused on the need for agriculture reform, especially in the context of COVID-19. In this column, I outline proposed strategies on how to revolutionise the agriculture industry.

Quite frankly, agriculture is crucial for our economic recovery. For too long we have neglected this sector and treated it as the accident that should never have happened. For too long we have focused on industries that have failed to produce the desired levels of economic growth.

Let us examine the reasons why renewal is necessary. According to the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2018, the agricultural sector contributed an estimated 7.1 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), yet it employed over 16 per cent of the labour force.

This imbalance between employment and GDP contribution highlights the industry’s low level of productivity. This is problematic, as over 200,000 Jamaicans depend on the sector, especially our youth whose numbers are increasing.

Data from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority’s (RADA) AgriBusiness Information System (ABIS) highlighted a 158 per cent increase in the registration of youth between the ages of 15 and 35 years for the period 2014–2016. Thus, we must focus on the industry, as agriculture serves as a potential source of employment during COVID-19.

In order to level up our agriculture industry, I am proposing the New Agriculture Initiative which has the following objectives:

1. Promote research and development through local incubation centres.

2. Introduce an agriculture insurance programme for small farmers.

We must recognise that promoting research is vital for the industry’s success and improving productivity. Thus, I am proposing to expand the function of our agro parks to serve as incubation centres for new agriculture entrepreneurs. Building back stronger entails creating a resilient industry. Therefore, these centres can serve as locations where primary research can be conducted on how to strengthen the sector. Levelling up agriculture through research is essential to building back stronger.

Second, the recent rains from Tropical Storm Zeta illustrated the vulnerability of the industry. In the space of a weekend, over 11,000 of our local farmers lost over 35,000 acres of crops and $2 billion of produce. Our small farmers are starting over from scratch. They need insurance now.

INSURANCE NEEDED

Simply having the Government provide financial support after the fact is neither proactive nor effective. According to the National Financial Inclusion Strategy report 2018, “There are no approved micro-insurance products in Jamaica, as the current legislative framework does not address micro-insurance business.”

We need the legislation now!

A responsible government ensures that the needs of its citizens are met without having them come on the news. A proactive government must ensure that its citizens can recover without having to depend on the crutches of bailouts. Insurance for small farmers is the tool to achieving that goal.

Hence, the Government can maximise its support of the industry by providing seed funding for a comprehensive agricultural insurance programme for our small farmers. The introduction of this programme will incentivise more persons, especially our youth, to enter the industry, as they have support in all circumstances. Our farmers can contribute to this programme yearly in order to have a cushion in difficult times.

My vision for agriculture is a resilient sector guided by the principles of the New Agriculture Initiative. Our farmers must progress on the road to prosperity that is paved with innovation, research and development and insurance.

In order to build a new Jamaica for all, we must enable our farmers to stand on their feet during recovery and not kneel in despair. That starts with building a new invigorated agricultural class that is ready to be a beacon of hope for the nation.

- David Salmon served as prime minister in this year’s staging of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica. Email feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and davidsalmon@live.com or tweet him @DavidSalmonJA.