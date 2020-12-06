Four more COVID-19 deaths, 57 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 265.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, pushing that figure to 37.

The deceased are:

an 84-year-old male from St Ann

a 57-year- old female from Trelawny

a 73-year-old male from St Catherine

a 79-year-old male from St James

Meanwhile, there were 57 new cases with ages ranging from five months to 83 years, pushing the total to 11,120 with 3,705 being active.

Of the new cases, 21 are males and 36 are females.

In the meantime, there were 132 more recoveries, increasing the total to 6,998.

Some 75 persons are in hospital with five being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

