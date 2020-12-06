NWC invests $45M to rehab Cornwall Beach sewage facility

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has spent approximately $45 million to complete extensive improvement and rehabilitation works at the Cornwall Beach Wastewater Pumping Station on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James.

The project, which was officially completed in June, included the procurement and installation of three new pumps, a standby generator as well as renovation of the plant building.

As a result, business owners, residents and tourists are now experiencing improved sewage service along the second city’s popular corridor.

“This is a part of the push by the National Water Commission to increase the efficiency and reliability of its facilities. We are not only ensuring the satisfaction and safety of our customers and public at large but to doing our part in protecting the environment,”said vice president of Operations, Kevin Kerr.

Echoing the benefits of the successful venture is Curtis Thomas, the agency’s Maintenance Manager for the Western Division. “We are proud to reveal that the works have resulted in us now operating a state of the art remote facility which is now more resilient even in the case of a power outage.

