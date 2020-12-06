Supermarkets, food outlets in Trinidad to open for 24 hours during Christmas period

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec. 6, CMC -Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that supermarkets and food supply outlets will be allowed to open on a 24-hour basis starting December 10 until January 3.

Rowley, who made the announcement on Saturday during a media conference, said this was being done during the Christmas period.

He also announced that schools will reopen virtually from January 4, and if all goes well, from February 8, Standard five students and students in forms four to six may be able to physically return to school.

Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service in an advisory on Sunday said visits will resume at all the nation’s prisons – with the exception of the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, as of Monday.

The statement also sought to remind visitors that the safety measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in full effect.

According to the advisory, while in-person visits have resumed, virtual visits with inmates via ZOOM will also continue.

