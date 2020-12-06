Thieves target Ministry of Labour in cheque fraud

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, is warning merchants to be on the lookout for fraudulent cheques purportedly being drawn on its account.

Public Relations & Communications Director, Vando Palmer, says persons have been going around to various businesses, purchasing items and attempting to pay by cheques, drawn on the Ministry’s account.

Palmer stated that the cheques are small amounts of up $40,000.00 and are fraudulent.

"Merchants and business owners are therefore being urged not to encash any cheque without proper verification by the Ministry because they will not be able to recover their money," he said.

He added that the Ministry’s accounting system is designed to identify any such cheque drawn on its account that is not in keeping with its sequencing number.

For verification, merchants should call 876-922-0507 or 876-922-0257, the ministry said.

