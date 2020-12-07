$4.5 million worth of cocaine seized in Corporate Area, three arrested

The police are reporting that three men were taken into custody by Narcotics personnel following the seizure of cocaine worth millions of dollars in multiple operations in the Corporate Area on Saturday, December 05.

It is reported that about 8:15 a.m., detectives were conducting an anti-narcotics operation at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston when they accosted a 27-year-old construction worker who checked in to board a flight to Barbados.

According to the police, during a search of his luggage, cocaine weighing approximately five kilogrammes were found concealed inside the bag.

The police say intensive investigations led to other Corporate Area locations where an additional three kilogrammes of cocaine were also seized.

A licensed firearm was also recovered and two more men arrested, according to the police.

They say the estimated street value for the total amount of cocaine seized is $4.5 million.

The names of the men taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

The Narcotics Police say they are intensifying their anti-narcotics operations at the island’s international airports as they say it is normal for drug trafficking syndicates to increase their attempts to traffic illegal drugs at this time of the year.

