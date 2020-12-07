64 additional COVID-19 cases, no new death

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from four to 81 years, pushing the tally to 11,184 with 3,621 being active.

Of the new cases, 27 are men and 37 are women.

No new death was recorded, keeping the total at 265.

Meanwhile, there were 148 more recoveries, increasing the total to 7,146.

Some 80 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 27,268 are at home.

