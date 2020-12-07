Rapper G Herbo charged in fraud plot to buy trip to Jamaican villa

BOSTON (AP):

American rapper G Herbo, his promoter and others have been charged in a scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for trips on private jets, exotic car rentals, luxury vacation rentals – including in Jamaica – and designer puppies.

G Herbo, who was named last week to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list; Antonio Strong, a Chicago music promoter and manager; and several associates were charged in federal court in Massachusetts with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identity theft.

Strong, whom a judge called the ringleader of the US$1.5 million fraud scheme, also faces a wire fraud charge.

Others charged include Joseph Williams – another Chicago rapper known as ‘Joe Rodeo’ and ‘Rockstar Rodie’.

Authorities say Strong, G Herbo and the others used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites in order to bankroll a lavish lifestyle.

In one case, Strong ordered two designer puppies for G Herbo using a stolen credit card and fake Washington state driver’s licence, according to the indictment.

Strong also used stolen account information to pay for chartered jets to fly G Herbo and others from Chicago to places like Austin, Texas, and a private villa in Jamaica for G Herbo, authorities said. The scheme also included fraudulent payments for commercial airline flights, private chef and security guard services and limousine rides, authorities said.