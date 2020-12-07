St Catherine farmer charged for attacking wife with knife

Fifty-eight-year-old Raymond Burrell, a farmer of James Mountain, St Catherine was on Saturday charged with assault at common law.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m., on Thursday, December 3, Burrell and his wife got into an argument about eggs.

It is further alleged that Burrell grabbed a knife, held it at his wife’s throat, and threatened to kill her.

The matter was later reported to the police who arrested and subsequently charged him following investigations.

His court date is being finalised.

