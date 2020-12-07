Woman found dead at St Andrew guest house

Twenty-eight-year-old Shandeka Campbell, otherwise called ‘Diamond’, of Orange Street in Kingston was found dead at a guest house in St Andrew on Saturday, December 5.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m. Campbell’s friend went to her room at the guest house and called out to her by name.

Campbell did not respond and her friend called her by phone which also proved futile.

The police say her friend gained entry to the room and found Campbell lying in a pool of blood.

She made an alarm and the police were summoned.

Campbell was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.

Investigators probing the case can confirm that Campbell was last seen alive on Friday, December 4 about 6:40 p.m.

It is alleged that she was seen entering the room of the guest house with a man.

Efforts are being made to locate the man.

A motive for the murder has not been established.

