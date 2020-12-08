87 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Jamaica on Monday recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from two to 89 years, pushing the tally to 11,271 with 3,561 being active.

Of the new cases, 38 are males, 48 are females and one case is under investigation.

No additional death was recorded, keeping the total at 265.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the total to 38. The health ministry said that the case was formerly under investigation.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 31.

In the meantime, there were 146 more recoveries, increasing the total to 7,292.

Some 86 persons are in hospital with nine being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 27,512 are at home.

