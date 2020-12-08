Chinese embassy hits back at US over 5G assertions

The Chinese Embassy in Kingston says it firmly rejects assertions posited by John McIntyre, chargé d'affaires at the United States Embassy in Kingston, about China’s growing presence in the Caribbean and its drive in telecommunication.

At a press briefing on Monday, McIntyre underscored US concerns about Chinese technology giant’s Huawei 5G technology.

While stressing that the US would not dictate to any sovereign country what decisions should be made regarding adopting the technology, McIntyre said America wanted to make it very clear the dangers China poses in this area, which is the future of telecoms.

He disclosed that this was among issues discussed at recent bilateral talks between Jamaica and the US.

The Jamaican Government has been mulling the introduction of 5G mobile technology.

The Chinese embassy, in a statement, accused McIntyre of slandering China’s cooperation with Jamaica and other Caribbean countries in the area of telecommunication.

“For quite some time, the United States has been abusing state power to bring down Chinese high-tech companies under the pretext of national security, to which China is firmly opposed.

“Such practice has no factual basis at all and is sheer malicious slander and political manipulation in an attempt to maintain its high-tech monopoly,” the statement read.

The embassy says it believes that Jamaica and other Caribbean countries will continue upholding an objective and unbiased position and make independent decisions which serve their national interests as it regards 5G technology.

"In the era of globalisation, 5G development should follow the concept of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. Politicising relevant issues or creating cliques won't be conducive to 5G progress."

