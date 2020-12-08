Horne tells PNP he'll make Senate decision 'in due course'

Norman Horne, who is at the centre of a controversy over a vacant Opposition Senate seat, has indicated that he will communicate his next step in due course.

The People’s National Party (PNP) issued a statement today in which it informed that Horne gave the indication at a meeting with senior officials yesterday.

The meeting also included Opposition leader Mark Golding along with PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell and party chairman Phillip Paulwell.

According to the PNP, Golding impressed on Horne the urgency of the matter, and the significance of the orderly running of the Senate, and reminded him of the responsibilities of the Leader of the Opposition to the State and the Constitution.

Golding reportedly indicated to Horne the two options available to him; either:

a) Make good on his public declaration made in October that he did not intend to be sworn in to the Senate and would have shortly sent his letter of resignation to the Governor General to indicate the same; or

b) Indicate that he intends to take the Oath of Office and be sworn in as Senator.

The PNP says if Horne chooses to be sworn in as Senator, he should provide documentation evidencing that he had renounced his United States citizenship prior to his appointment to the Senate in order to clarify his eligibility.

Horne reportedly indicated that he would communicate his decision “in due course”, and gave a commitment to speak again with Golding by end of this week.

In the meantime, the PNP says the Opposition leader and his Shadow Cabinet are moving forward in discharging their duties.

