Murder suspect fatally shot by police

The police are reporting that a man was fatally shot during a confrontation with cops in Kingston on Monday.

They report that he was a suspect in a fatal shooting committed earlier in the day.

According to the police, about 10:20 a.m., 31-year-old Theo Montague, who is of Torrington Park, Kingston 5, was among a group of friends at the Enid Anglin Park in Kingston when gunmen approached them and opened fire hitting him.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say about 1:30 p.m., two suspects in the murder of Montague were intercepted by cops from the Specialized Operations Branch in the Alley Lane area of Kingston.

A confrontation ensued between the police and the assailants, during which an unidentified man was fatally shot and a nine millimetre pistol seized, according to the police.

Investigations are still underway to find the second suspect.

Meanwhile, the police are urging the public to share information they may have on the other suspect/s involved in the murder by calling Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

