Section of Bohemia roadway in St Ann compromised, closed

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that a section of the Bohemia roadway, located along the Laughton Town to Lorrimers corridor in St Ann, is now closed to vehicular traffic.

The NWA says sections of the roadway have been compromised due to a damaged culvert and is deemed unsafe for vehicular traffic.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the NWA is now conducting the necessary damage assessment and will move to repair the road in short order.

In the interim, motorists travelling from the Lorrimers direction towards Laughton Town are being advised to use the alternative route through Christiana and Spaulding.

