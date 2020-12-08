St Elizabeth man charged over machete attack

Thirty-year-old Jermaine Atkins, otherwise called ‘Ironman’, of Wood district in St Elizabeth has been charged with wounding with intent in relation to a machete attack.

Atkins was arrested on Sunday, December 06 and a warrant executed.

He is scheduled to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court today.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 16 the complainant was on his way home in the community when Atkins reportedly used a machete to inflict wounds to his head, face, and upper body.

The complainant was taken to hospital where he was admitted and treated.

