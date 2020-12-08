Three charged for murder of Manchester businesswoman granted bail

The three persons charged with the death of businesswoman, 63-year-old Marcia Chin-You, were offered bail when they appeared before the Manchester Parish Court this morning.

Twenty-four-year-old carpenter Shacquel Perkins and 36-year-old security manager Dwayne Brown were each granted $800,000 bail, while 34-year-old businesswoman Zoie Forrest was offered bail in the sum of $500,000.

The prosecution had objected to the bail application.

Parish judge, John Thyme, said that the court makes its decision based on the evidence at hand and not that which will likely appear.

A stop order and a fingerprint order were placed on the accused who are to report to the Mandeville police station on Mondays and Thursdays between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

They are scheduled to return to court on March 3, 2021.

On Thursday, November 26, Chin -You was found motionless in her car in the driveway of her home at Ingleside Close by residents.

The police, who were later alerted, reported that she had several stab wounds.

Less than 24 hours later, the three accused were picked up following what the police described as an intensive investigation and subsequently charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

- Tamara Bailey

