Cold front producing increased rainfall

A cold front is producing increased rainfall across sections of Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service says the system is expected to stall and linger just east of the island Wednesday afternoon through to late Thursday.

Current projections are for periods of showers, which could be heavy at times, to affect sections of mainly northern and southeastern parishes through to Friday.

Additionally, gusty winds and cooler than normal temperatures are expected across Jamaica today and Thursday.

Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and strong gusty winds.

