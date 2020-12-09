Gas prices down $0.66, diesel down $0.21

Gas prices will go down by $0.66 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $107.41 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $110.24.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.21 per litre to sell for $112.53.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.71 to sell for $88.05.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.45 to sell for $47.18, while butane will move down by $2.26 to sell for $50.34 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.