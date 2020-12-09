Kingston mayor says Christmas works will be checked properly

Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, says the City Engineer's Department of the Municipality, as well as other state agencies, will be conducting checks to ensure that projects under the Christmas Work Programme are satisfactorily done.

Speaking at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, Williams said all activities to be carried out under the programme have been submitted by the respective councillors.

"I believe all the programmes are in and I believe that you should have started working by now. I'll do some checks today to find out how far we are. We should have started working and the city engineer's department will do checks to ensure that the works are completed according to the scope. I know other agencies of government will be checking on the programme to ensure that the Christmas work programme has a smooth sailing for the festive season," he said.

Williams urged the councillors to supervise the programme effectively and efficiently.

"It’s always difficult and challenging for councillors because the resources are limited and there is only a limited number of persons that can be employed. I wish you all the best as you supervise and ensure that the Christmas work programme goes on in an efficient and effective manner to the benefit of the communities and individuals of the communities," he said.

The Christmas Work Programme is an employment-generation initiative that focuses on the beautification, bushing and maintenance of critical roadways, patching of roadways, and drain cleaning.

It provides short-term employment to many Jamaicans.

