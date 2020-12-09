Kisha Anderson appointed new PNP treasurer

People’s National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding has announced that the party's executive committee has appointed Kisha Anderson as the organisation's new treasurer.

Golding says Anderson joins the leadership team of the PNP with an impressive 23-year career in the financial sector which includes country head for JMMB Group, and chief executive officer of JMMB Investments.

She has a degree from the University of the West Indies and certifications from the Harvard Business School, the University of North Carolina, and other academic institutions in the USA and Jamaica.

“The PNP is commencing a period of renewal and rebuilding which involves attracting fresh talent at all levels of the party. It is important that we develop an efficient team to modernise the approach to political management, and Ms Anderson’s recruitment from the private sector indicates the priority we place on managing the PNP’s financial affairs at this critical juncture,” said Golding.

Anderson expressed excitement at the invitation to serve.

She said, “I was raised in a family with three generations of PNP activists, so I welcome the opportunity to take the baton for my generation and contribute, through the party, to giving public service.”

Anderson replaces Lisa Hanna who resigned from the post in November.

