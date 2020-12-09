One more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 266.

The deceased is a 60-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 98 new cases with ages ranging from six to 95 years, pushing the total to 11,369 with 3,560 being active.

Of the new cases, 56 are males and 42 are females.

In the meantime, there were 98 more recoveries, increasing the total to 7,390.

Some 89 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 27,976 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.