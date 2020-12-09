Wed | Dec 9, 2020

Probe launched for toddler abducted in St James

Published:Wednesday | December 9, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Akelia Patten - Contributed photo.

Detectives assigned to the St James police are probing the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 18-month-old Akelia Patten, otherwise called “Paris”, of James Hill, Clarendon and  Retirement in Granville, St James on Monday.

The police say Akelia is of a brown complexion, medium build, and about two feet six inches tall.

She also has a white spot on her upper lip.

The police report that about 10:30 a.m., Akelia and her mother were walking on Humber Avenue in Montego Bay in the parish when they were accosted by two men armed with handguns who exited from a black 2010 Toyota Voxy.

They reportedly took the child.

The police say the mother escaped injury and then filed a report. 

The police are appealing to anyone with information that will assist in the safe return of Akelia Patten to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

