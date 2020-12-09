Probe launched for toddler abducted in St James

Detectives assigned to the St James police are probing the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 18-month-old Akelia Patten, otherwise called “Paris”, of James Hill, Clarendon and Retirement in Granville, St James on Monday.

The police say Akelia is of a brown complexion, medium build, and about two feet six inches tall.

She also has a white spot on her upper lip.

The police report that about 10:30 a.m., Akelia and her mother were walking on Humber Avenue in Montego Bay in the parish when they were accosted by two men armed with handguns who exited from a black 2010 Toyota Voxy.

They reportedly took the child.

The police say the mother escaped injury and then filed a report.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that will assist in the safe return of Akelia Patten to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

