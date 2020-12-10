Corporate Hands |Carl’s International Trading gives to Mustard Seed Communities

Carl Zhu (left), chief executive officer, Carl’s International Trading Co Ltd, recently donated 40 cases of diapers and six fans to Mustard Seed Communities (MSC). Participating in the presentation were (from second left) Reverend Monsigor Gregory Ramkissoon, founder, Mustard Seed Communities; Tamara Tucker-Burns, manager, inventory/stores, MSC; Jacqueline Smith, caregiver, MSC’s My Father’s House; Brandon Thompson, resident, MSC’s My Father’s House, and employees of Carl’s International Trading Co Ltd.