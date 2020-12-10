Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean supports virtual run

Elizabeth Buchanan Hind (left), executive director, Institutional Advancement Division, The University of the West Indies (The UWI), accepts a cheque from Nigel Holness, Managing Director, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank in support of the virtual CB Group UWI 5K and Smart Eggs Kids Run. Under the theme ‘Running For Dreams’ the event raised funds for scholarships for outstanding academic achievers in dire financial circumstances. It benefitted The UWI Students across the university’s five campuses – Mona, Jamaica; Cave Hill, Barbados; St Augustine, Trinidad; Five Islands, Antigua; and the Open Campus