Corporate Hands |JN Foundation, JSSE contribute to ventilators repair

Rose Miller (left), grants manager at the JN Foundation, and Nora Blake (right), manager of the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), present a donation to Dr Paul Aiken, chief executive officer of Mona-Tech Engineering Services Limited and former dean of the School of Engineering at the University of the West Indies. The donation was presented by The Jamaica National Group through the JSSE to the Mona-Tech Engineering Services Limited for the repairs of ventilators and other bio-medical equipment for the island’s health sector, which it has been doing free of charge since the COVID-19 pandemic. Mona-Tech was a selected project under the JSSE COVID-19 Appeal earlier this year.