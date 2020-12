EduCom Co-operative Credit Union’s Business Development Leader for the UWI Mona Branch, Stacey-Ann Porter-Davis (right), presents a cheque valued at $50,000 to Shullian Brown (left), public relations officer at the Jamaica Cancer Society as part of EduCom’s annual outreach initiative during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The funds were collected as part of a charity drive held across the company’s branches during the month of October.