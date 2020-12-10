FLA returns firearm to KSA municipal policeman

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) today returned the firearm which it had seized in September this year from District Constable Orville Daniels, who is also a municipal cop with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

Daniels was informed on September 25 that he should visit the FLA’s head office.

He said that on arrival he was informed that a complaint was made against him in relation to the towing of motor vehicles at a roadside garage the day before.

Daniels said he explained what had happened and informed the FLA that he never pulled his firearm.

He was told that his weapon was being seized pending further investigation.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who represented Daniels, said today that he had filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking leave to go to the Judicial Review Court to quash the FLA’s decision on the ground that the agency did not have the authority to seize the firearm.

“Now that the FLA has thrown in the towel, I will have to withdraw the application,” Wildman said.

Daniels had gone with a team from the municipal corporation to a garage on Rainford Road, Kingston 10 where he said he observed motor vehicles parked on the sidewalk and on the roadway and that bodywork was being done on vehicles.

A man came out saying he would not allow his motor vehicle to be towed away and began to start the engine.

Daniels said he ordered the man and others who were in the motor vehicle to come out.

He said although he felt threatened by the men, he at no time pulled his firearm.

