Four more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 270.

Those who have died are:

* A 57-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 67-year-old male from St Catherine

* An 89-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 73-year-old female from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation

Meanwhile, two more cases are under investigation, pushing that figure to 32.

In the meantime, there were 74 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 97 years, pushing the total to 11,443 with 3,497 being active.

Of the new cases, 31 are males and 43 are females.

Meanwhile, there were 132 more recoveries, increasing the total to 7,522.

Some 83 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 27,050 are at home.

